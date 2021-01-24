Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 January 24, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/01 Sunny 0

Incheon 10/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 12/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 12/00 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/01 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 10/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/04 Rain 30

Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 12/05 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/08 Cloudy 30

(END)

