New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 400 on Sunday, following a brief rise a day earlier, but health authorities remain vigilant against possible upticks amid an apparent slowdown.
The country added 392 more COVID-19 cases, including 369 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 75,084, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Sunday's daily caseload was down from 431 cases reported the previous day.
The third wave of COVID-19 infections here reached its peak on Dec. 25, with the daily tally reaching a record high 1,240 but has been showing signs of a slowdown since then.
The daily figure stayed mostly in the 500s the week before it dropped to 389 on Monday and 386 on Tuesday. It slightly exceeded 400 on Wednesday and Thursday.
Although new infections appear to be slowing down, health authorities have been urging people not to let their guard down against the coronavirus due to various cluster infections across the country.
The country extended its tougher social distancing measures for two more weeks until Jan. 31, while easing some restrictions on facilities, such as cafes, gyms and other indoor sites that have suffered revenue losses.
Under the measures, the capital area is under Level 2.5, the second highest in a five-tier system, and the rest of the nation remains under Level 2.
The ban on private gatherings of five or more people, and the restriction on business operations after 9 p.m., has also been extended. But indoor gyms, cram schools and karaoke establishments are allowed to reopen on the condition that they strictly adhere to antivirus measures.
The country added 12 fatalities Sunday, upping the virus death toll to 1,349.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)