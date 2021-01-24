Go to Contents
S. Korea reports 1 new highly pathogenic bird flu case

17:49 January 24, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday confirmed one additional case of highly pathogenic bird flu at a poultry farm near Seoul, raising the total caseload to 72.

The latest case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (AI) was reported from an egg farm in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, according to the government.

The government said that it has slaughtered all poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of the farm in a precautionary measure and restricted movement of poultry in the city for a week.

The total number of cases of AI increased to 72 since the first highly pathogenic bird flu infection in nearly three years was reported in late November.

Quarantine officials work to cull chickens at a broiler farm in the county of Yesan, 134 kilometers south of Seoul, on Dec. 27, 2020, after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed there, in this photo provided by the county office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


