Korean-language dailies

-- Finance minister says 100 tln-won compensation law for virus-hit self-employed realistically impossible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Politics shaking finance troubles market system (Kookmin Daily)

-- White House says it will come up with new strategy for N.K., talk of multilateral solution resurfaces (Donga llbo)

-- White House says N. Korea threats serious, to come up with new strategy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. says N.K. deterrence matter of concern, will come up with new strategy (Segye Times)

-- Vice justice minister told taxi driver to delete dashboard cam footage of him beating driver (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't judges OPCON transfer within Moon's term not possible (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm alliance in phone talks (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden gov't says it will come up with new strategy for N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Son-in-law of former high-level N.K. official who managed Kim family's secret funds defected to S. Korea: sources (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- PM instructs education ministry to ease distancing rules for schools (Korea Economic Daily)

