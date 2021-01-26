Korean-language dailies

-- Justice Party chief Kim Jong-cheol discharged from duty over sexual harassment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon orders review of compensation measures, ruling party says money could be given as early as March (Kookmin Daily)

-- Even chief of Justice Party steps down over sexual harassment (Donga llbo)

-- Not Again … sexual harassment from progressive side (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Justice party on verge of collapse after party chief's sexual harassment (Segye Times)

-- Party calling for human rights and progress shows its 'two-faced' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Courage from Rep. Jang Hye-young of Justice Party (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Justice Party chief Kim Jong-cheol discharged from duty over sexual harassment (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Kim Jong-cheol shock': party chief who sexually harassed lawmaker (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Vaccine sovereignty long way to go, only 13 bln won spent on development (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Shutdown of 50-year-old business': Small and midsized manufacturers are shaking (Korea Economic Daily)

