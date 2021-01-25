(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 25)

For this reason, the finance ministry should prepare detailed and viable steps to raise funds needed for compensation payouts. Otherwise, the government will face a snowballing budget deficit. An estimate calls for as much as 100 trillion won ($90 billion) for four months to help the needy. The situation could deteriorate further. The DPK is trying to legislate a corporate profit sharing act designed to offer administrative, financial and tax benefits to large corporations in return for their voluntary profit-sharing with subcontractors. Policymakers should not sacrifice long-term fiscal health to avoid a more serious crisis than the virus.

