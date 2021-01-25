Monday's weather forecast
09:04 January 25, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/00 Sunny 20
Incheon 11/01 Sunny 20
Suwon 12/-1 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 12/-3 Sunny 20
Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 30
Busan 13/06 Cloudy 30
