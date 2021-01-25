Go to Contents
S. Korea completes development of wheel-type command post for military

09:21 January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has completed the development of a command post vehicle to replace makeshift tent type posts for front-line infantry units, the arms procurement agency said Monday.

The new wheel type vehicle allows commanders to lead combats while moving around and is equipped with devices to defend against enemy's chemical, biological and radiological (CBR) attacks, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Hyundai Rotem Co. had led the development since 2017, using mostly local parts.

"With the success of the development of a wheel-type command post vehicle, infantry units' maneuverability and survivability will be greatly improved," an agency official said.

The agency plans to sign a contract for its production in 2022.

This undated photo, provided by the arms procurement agency on Jan. 25, 2021, shows a command post vehicle. The agency said the vehicle's development, which began in 2017, was completed earlier in the month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
In this undated photo, provided by the arms procurement agency on Jan. 25, 2021, troops are seen inside a command post vehicle. The agency said the vehicle's development, which began in 2017, was completed earlier in the month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

