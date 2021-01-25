S. Korean Kim Si-woo earns 3rd career PGA Tour title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Si-woo has captured his third career PGA Tour title, ending a drought that had lasted nearly four years.
Kim won the American Express by a stroke over Patrick Cantlay at 23-under 265 on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, on Sunday (local time). The 25-year-old Korean carded a bogey-free final round of eight-under 64 to hold off Cantlay, who fired a blistering round of 11-under 61.
Kim's previous victory had come at The Players Championship in May 2017.
Kim began the final round in a three-way tie at the top with Tony Finau and Max Homa at 15-under. They were in the final group, but those who teed off ahead of them put a few birdies on the board to take early control of the day.
Cantlay, playing six groups ahead of Kim, poured in six birdies on the front nine alone. Kim had a decent start with birdies at the fourth and fifth, and another birdie at the seventh moved him into the top at 18-under.
Kim picked up his second consecutive birdie at the eighth and eventually made the turn as the co-leader with Cantlay at 19-under.
Kim and Cantlay kept trading birdies to separate themselves from the pack. Kim went birdie-birdie at the 10th and 11th to reach 21-under, but Cantlay himself had back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th to keep pace.
Cantlay finished his tournament at 22-under, taking the clubhouse lead with a long birdie putt at the 18th and putting the pressure squarely on Kim's shoulders.
Kim was at 21-under with four holes left to play at the moment, and then met Cantlay at 22-under with a birdie at the 16th.
With Cantlay trying to stay sharp for a possible playoff on the practice range, Kim took the lead at 23-under by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt at the par-three 17th.
The usually stoic and reserved Kim had a rare display of emotion after that putt, pumping his right fist as he walked toward the cup.
Kim split the 18th fairway with a perfectly-placed tee shot and found the green with ease. From about 19 feet away, Kim two-putted for a par that clinched his one-stroke victory.
This was Kim's ninth start of this season and his second top-10 finish.
