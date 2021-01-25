Chief of progressive minor party steps down over sexual harassment allegation
10:18 January 25, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jong-cheol, the chief of the progressive minor Justice Party, stepped down Monday over alleged sexual harassment.
"Having accepted the related allegation, Kim decided to resign from the party chief post," a party official said.
The party's deputy chief Bae Bok-joo plans to hold a press conference later in the morning to disclose the party's position on the issue, officials said.
