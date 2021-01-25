(LEAD) Chief of progressive minor party steps down over sexual harassment of party lawmaker
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jong-cheol, the chief of the progressive minor Justice Party, stepped down Monday over what the party called "obvious sexual harassment" of a female lawmaker of the same party.
It is the first time that the head of an established political party has resigned due to sexual misconduct. The unprecedented case is expected to deal a crushing blow to the party which has championed gender equality on top of the rights of social minorities.
"I came here to announce very humiliating, terrible news; party chief Kim Jong-cheol committed sexual harassment on Jan. 15 and the victim is the party's lawmaker Rep. Jang Hye-young," the party's deputy chief Bae Bok-joo said in a press conference.
The sexual misconduct took place right after Kim and Jang had a dinner meeting near the National Assembly in Seoul that day, according to Bae. Jang notified Bae, who is in charge of gender and human rights affairs at the Justice Party, of the incident three days later, she added.
"Through several rounds of meetings with the victim and the perpetrator, (the party) investigated the case and the perpetrator admitted to his wrongdoings," she said. "This is an unquestionably obvious case of sexual harassment."
In accordance with the investigation result, the party's leadership convened a disciplinary committee meeting earlier in the morning and decided to dismiss Kim from the party chief post, according to party officials.
In a separate statement, Jang, a first-term lawmaker, said "it has been an enormous shock and pain to have my human dignity degraded by the chief of our own party, a political partner whom I have worked with for the eradication of sexual violence and deeply trusted."
Jang, however, is not reportedly considering referring Kim to the police for a criminal charge.
The departure of the 51-year-old Kim came only about three months after he took office as the Justice Party chief in October, with a pledge to solidify the party's progressive agenda.
"It is fatal (news) to party members and the public who cherished and loved the Justice Party. I give my deep, sincere apology. The party will have time to repent profoundly," Bae noted.
