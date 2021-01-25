Samsung heir Lee won't appeal ruling in bribery case
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong will not appeal last week's appeals court ruling that sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison in a retrial of a high-profile bribery case, his lawyer said Monday.
Last Monday, the Seoul High Court handed down the verdict to the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for bribing former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. Lee was sent back to prison after the sentencing.
His lawyer Lee In-jae said his client respected the court ruling and decided not to take further legal action.
Monday is the deadline for an appeal. Unless the prosecutors file an appeal by Monday, the court verdict will be finalized.
Given the prison time he already has served, he will be freed in July 2022, unless he is granted a pardon or commutation.
