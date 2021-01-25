Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on vaccine, earnings hope
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Monday morning ahead of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season this week and hopes for vaccines against the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 44.11 points, or 1.4 percent, to 3,184.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Top cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 3.89 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics went down 0.38 percent, but Celltrion added 2.58 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor edged up 0.19 percent. Korean Air Lines, South Korea's biggest carrier, surged 11.99 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.51 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI declined 0.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,104.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
