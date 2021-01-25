Minister says next few months important in creating atmosphere for resumption of talks with N. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday that the next few months will be an important period for South Korea in helping create an atmosphere for the United States and North Korea to return to the table for denuclearization negotiations.
Lee made the remarks during New Year's press conference held in Seoul, vowing that his ministry will play an "active" role to make headway in the currently stalled inter-Korean relations by seeking dialogue and cooperation with North Korea.
"It will take a certain period of time for the new government (in Washington) to complete its North Korea policy review and sit down with North Korea," Lee told reporters. "The next few months will be a time for us to make our last-ditch efforts."
"The unification ministry will play an active role in possible areas rather than holding a wait-and-see stance on situations," he added. "It will make efforts to move the peace process forward and bring inter-Korean relations back on track through dialogue and cooperation on co-existence."
