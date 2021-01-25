S. Korean Kim Si-woo overcomes restless night to end PGA title drought
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- With his first PGA Tour victory in nearly four years seemingly in grasp, South Korean player Kim Si-woo had a million thoughts going through his mind Saturday night in California.
Kim was tied with two others for the lead at the American Express tournament through three rounds at PGA West in La Quinta. Tried as he might to sleep on his one-stroke lead, the 25-year-old Kim just couldn't.
And Kim overcame that restless night -- good thing he had an 11 a.m. tee time -- to capture the tournament Sunday, by one shot over Patrick Cantlay at 23-under 265. Kim shot a bogey-free round of eight-under 64 in the final round for his third career PGA Tour win and his first since The Players Championship in May 2017.
"Every year, I've had a chance, but I couldn't make it. So I had a lot of thoughts on my mind last night," Kim said afterward. "I even took melatonin last night, but still, I didn't sleep very well."
Kim tried to bank on some positive memories from PGA West. In December 2012, Kim earned his PGA Tour card through the qualifying tournament, colloquially known as the Q-School, at the same venue.
"I have great memories with this course, and that's why I feel confident whenever I come to this course," Kim said. "That helped me a lot this week."
Back in 2017, Kim became the youngest winner of The Players Championship, a prestigious tournament dubbed the "fifth major" because of the depth of its field and hefty purse. That victory came less than a year after his first title at the Wyndham Championship, but Kim hadn't quite been able to build on that early success before Sunday's breakthrough.
Kim had his share of opportunities to win in recent years, but on the previous two occasions when Kim held a 54-hole lead, he shot an even par in the final round to let others pass him.
Kim recalled that he got ahead of himself and rushed his shots in the past and said he tried to stay more composed this time.
"I tried to play aggressive and that actually made me lose (tournaments)," Kim said. "My coach and I talked about it, and he told me there would be opportunities, and I should be patient and believe in myself. So that's what I tried to do and then I tried not to be emotional."
Kim showed some emotion after making a clutch birdie putt at the par-three 17th, pumping his right fist as the ball dropped into the cup some 17 feet away.
It took Kim to 23-under and proved to be the difference maker. It was also Kim's second consecutive birdie after the one at the par-five 16th put him in a tie with Cantlay, who had finished his day well ahead of Kim at 22-under.
"Before No. 16, I really needed a birdie to make the playoff, and after I made the birdie on No. 16, I felt more confident," Kim said. "I felt more comfortable. So I tried to hit (the putt on the 17th) more confidently, so that's how I made it. I tried to focus on speed, and I hit it very confidently."
With three wins, Kim moves into second on the all-time South Korean wins list, behind only Choi Kyoung-ju, who won eight times and is now playing on the senior tour.
Asked about possibly catching Choi, Kim said he hasn't put much thought into it.
"My goal this year was to have a win, and I got one already," Kim said. "I just want to have one more win this year and then try to get into the (season-ending) Tour Championship."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)