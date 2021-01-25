2021 National Brand Up Exhibition due online in Feb. under theme of ASEAN
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition highlighting South Korea's close relationship with the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will take place online next month, organizers said Monday.
The 2021 National Brand Up Exhibition, to be co-organized by the nongovernmental organization Voluntary Agency Network of Korea (VANK) and Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, will be held from Feb. 18-25, under the theme of Korea's friend ASEAN and ASEAN's friend Korea.
Yonhap and VANK, which internationally promotes South Korea and its history online, have co-hosted the exhibition since 2009 to help increase awareness about the country's national and cultural brand.
This year's exhibition, the 10th of its kind, will be held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The online exhibition will feature "Indonesia and Cambodia, the brilliant friends of Korea," "Thailand and Vietnam, the great friends of Korea," "Malaysia and Laos, the precious friends of Korea," "Myanmar, the Philippines and Brunei, the beautiful friends of Korea," and "Korea's lookalike friend Singapore."
It will explain Indonesia through the comparison of Yogyakarta and Gyeongju, the capital of the Silla dynasty which has a 1,000-year history, while Cambodia will be introduced through Angkor Wat, a temple built in the early 12th century. It will also offer an explanation on "Jikji Simche Yojeol," or simply known as "Jikji," which is the world's oldest surviving book printed with movable metal type.
The exhibition will highlight comparisons between King Ramkhamhaeng of Sukhothai, the ancient kingdom of Thailand, and King Sejong of the Joseon Dynasty who created Hangeul (the Korean alphabet); between Ho Chi Minh, the father of Vietnamese independence, and Korean independence fighters; between Shwedagon Pagoda, a sacred place in Myanmar and the Seokguram Grotto in Gyeongju; between Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park in the Philippines and Jeju Island; and between Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei and Changdeok Palace in Seoul.
In particular, it will emphasize that Malaysia's Penang Bridge and Petronas Twin Towers were built with Korean technology; the Wat Phou temple in Laos is currently being restored by Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration; and the Marina Bay Sands Hotel, called the face of Singapore, was built by Ssangyong E&C, a Korean company.
In addition, exhibition visitors will be able to find out Yonhap News Agency's news on scenes of South Korea and ASEAN becoming friends, as well as VANK's content on ASEAN history and culture and friendship between South Koreans and Southeast Asians.
Under the so-called Quiz University event, titles of bachelor, master, and doctor, as well as gifts, will be given according to the number of correct answers to 600 questions on ASEAN.
Contents of the previous nine National Brand Up Exhibition events co-hosted by VANK and Yonhap will also be available at the online exhibition.
