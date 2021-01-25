Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Innotek Q4 net income up 682.5 pct. to 121.1 bln won

15:43 January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 121.1 billion won (US$110 million), up 682.5 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 342.3 billion won, up 37.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 32.3 percent to 3.84 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK