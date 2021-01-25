LG Innotek Q4 net income up 682.5 pct. to 121.1 bln won
15:43 January 25, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 121.1 billion won (US$110 million), up 682.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 342.3 billion won, up 37.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 32.3 percent to 3.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
