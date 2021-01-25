Yonhap News Summary
----------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks surpass 3,200 to hit all-time high
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks surpassed the 3,200-point threshold to finish at an all-time high Monday, with a flurry of big-name firms set to report their fourth-quarter earnings. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 68.36 points, or 2.18 percent, to close at 3,208.99 points. The index hit an intraday high of 3,212.22 points.
----------------------
(2nd LD) Samsung heir Lee, prosecutors won't appeal ruling in bribery case
SEOUL -- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong and the prosecution said Monday that they will not appeal last week's appeals court ruling that sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison in a retrial of a high-profile bribery case.
Last Monday, the Seoul High Court handed down the verdict to the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. for bribing former President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil, to win government support for a smooth father-to-son transfer of managerial power at Samsung. Lee was sent back to prison after the sentencing.
------------------------
S. Korea aims to vaccinate 70 pct of population by Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea aims to get 70 percent of its population inoculated by September and start the first vaccination next month, with so-called "herd immunity" here predicted to be created by November, health authorities said Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced a set of core tasks for this year, which includes providing free COVID-19 vaccines to all nationals to form herd immunity by November.
------------------------
(2nd LD) Authorities on alert as mass virus outbreak infects 127 at missionary school
SEOUL -- State and local health authorities remained on heightened alert Monday as a new coronavirus outbreak at an unauthorized missionary school reported over the weekend has infected more than 120 students and faculty.
The number of infected people at the IEM School, an unauthorized Christian missionary training school in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, stood at 127, according to health authorities. The outbreak was first reported on Saturday.
------------------------
S. Korea confirms 9 more cases of COVID-19 variants, total now at 27
SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed nine more cases of contagious variants of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the variants' total caseload to 27, as health authorities remain vigilant against the possibility that highly transmissible new variants could spark another uptick in virus cases here.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the nine people were confirmed to have been inflected with the virus variants over the past week. Of them, four arrived in South Korea from Britain, three were from South Africa and two from Brazil.
-------------------------
(LEAD) New manager for KBO club wants to give fans hope during pandemic
SEOUL -- When it comes to playing for fans, Hong Won-ki, recently named the manager of the South Korean baseball club Kiwoom Heroes, doesn't want his players just to talk the talk. He'd like to see them walk the walk with their action on the field.
Hong, who was promoted from bench coach to manager last Thursday, was formally introduced on Monday in a ceremony streamed on the club's YouTube channel. The former player in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) first joined the Heroes as a scout in 2008 and then became their fielding coach in 2009. He spent the next 10 years in charge of the Heroes' defense and then served as bench coach last year.
------------------------
