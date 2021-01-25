Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ex-Seoul mayor #human rights

Ex-Seoul mayor Park sexually harassed secretary: watchdog

20:04 January 25, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The state human rights watchdog said Monday that former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's actions toward his secretary amounted to sexual harassment.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea said it reached the conclusion after looking into allegations Park sexually harassed the former municipal government employee over several years until his death in an apparent suicide in July.

The announcement comes after police wrapped up their probe into the case last month without seeking any indictments.

Activists hold a press conference outside the headquarters of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea in Seoul on Jan. 25, 2021, urging the watchdog to draw a fair conclusion in its investigation into late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's alleged sexual abuse of a secretary. (Yonhap)
This image shows late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK