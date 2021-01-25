Moon vows unswerving push for carbon neutrality, Green New Deal
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday reaffirmed South Korea's commitment to going carbon neutral by 2050 while participating in the online international Climate Adaptation Summit.
"South Korea will move unswervingly toward the goal of 2050 carbon neutrality," he said in a video message for the event.
It was hosted by the Netherlands and joined also by the leaders of such other countries as Germany, France and India as well as former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
Moon stressed the significance of "climate adaption," describing it as wisdom for mankind to live with nature and as an effort to live safely amid climate change.
South Korea plans to draw up concrete plans for its own climate adaption and implement them starting this year, he said.
The president also said Seoul will continue a campaign to help developing nations become more resilient to the effects of climate change.
"Beginning this year, South Korea plans to operate a climate adoption academy together with the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change," Moon said.
South Korea will push for the Green New Deal aimed at fostering low-carbon, environment-friendly industries in preparation for the post-coronavirus era and share its relevant experience with the international community, he added.
Moon then requested support for the second P4G summit on green growth and sustainable development, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul in May.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)