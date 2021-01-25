S. Korea appeals WTO's ruling over anti-dumping tariffs on Japanese steel
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday appealed the World Trade Organization's ruling that Seoul partially violated anti-dumping rules when imposing tariffs on Japanese stainless steel bars.
The move came nearly two months after a WTO panel issued a report calling on South Korea to bring its measure into conformity with its obligations under the anti-dumping agreement.
South Korea has been imposing anti-dumping tariffs on stainless steel bars imported from Japan, India and Spain since July 2004.
In 2018, Japan filed its complaints against South Korea, claiming that Seoul unreasonably imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Japanese products.
South Korea has been slapping 15.39 percent tariffs on steel bars from Japanese companies, such as Sanyo, Daido and Aichi, since 2004.
Japan argues that its products do not directly compete with South Korean goods as they are different in nature.
Stainless steel bars are utilized in making auto parts, medical instruments, construction materials and other industrial goods.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)