Blinken wins Senate confirmation as secretary of state

02:50 January 27, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Antony Blinken was expected to take office as the new secretary of state on Tuesday after the Senate confirmed his nomination.

Blinken was nominated to the top post at the Department of State in late November, along with other top officials of the new administration's national security and foreign relations teams that included Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

Blinken underwent a Senate confirmation hearing last Tuesday, the day before Joe Biden took office as president.

