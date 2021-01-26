(3rd LD) Virus cases linked to unauthorized school rise, outbreaks reported at other regional affiliates
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- State and local health authorities on Tuesday were cautiously tracing and monitoring the development of a mass coronavirus outbreak at an unauthorized missionary training school in Daejeon, as cases linked to the school and its operator were being reported in other regions.
The IEM School in the central city, located 164 kilometers south of Seoul, experienced a cluster outbreak over the weekend, with the number of cases linked to the facility climbing to 171 as of Tuesday afternoon, up 46 from a day ago.
Of the total, 132 were cases that occurred on school grounds, while 39 cases broke out among a group of students who were in Hongcheon, a city in nearby Gangwon Province, on a school trip.
The traveling group has stayed in Hongcheon since Jan. 16 and was found to have visited around 30 local stores, stoking concerns of potential additional community transmissions.
The two adult supervisors of the group reportedly failed to take proper measures when two students initially showed symptoms, merely offering them fever reducing medicine and continuing with the trip.
The school is run by a missionary society called IM, which owns a sprawling network of over 20 other similar education facilities throughout the country.
Authorities are especially concerned as students enrolled at the IEM School are not only based in Daejeon but come from all regions, with many of them traveling to their homes over the weekend after spending weekdays at the school's crammed dormitory.
TCS Ace International School, a separate missionary training school also owned by IM, located in Gwangju, 329 kilometers southwest of Seoul, has also seen an outbreak, with the number of linked cases reaching 31.
Another TSC branch school in Anseong, south of Seoul, also reported two confirmed patients, while a TCS facility in the nearby city of Yongin has also reported 12 cases.
Authorities are especially concerned that the outbreak could explode in a way similar to earlier high profile ones centered on other religious institutions -- the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and the BTJ Center for All Nations.
According to Daejeon city officials, graduates of the IEM School are regularly sent to other affiliated education centers in other regions to teach students hoping to become missionaries.
IM recently has held admission orientation events at its facilities throughout the nation, with its employees believed to have had contact with students and parents in various regions.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will mobilize its full administrative capacity to cut off additional transmissions as quickly as possible.
"Having learned lessons from the Shincheonji and BTJ crises, this time we will prevail in terms of the speed of (dealing with the outbreaks)," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul.
Sohn Young-rae, a senior state health official, said that authorities were carrying out preemptive tests at IM-related facilities and were also consulting with the education and culture ministries on ways to effectively handle and supervise unregistered education institutions.
