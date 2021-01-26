Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy wins 230 bln won container carrier order

10:20 January 26, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Major shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 229 billion won (US$208 million) deal with an Oceania company to build two container carriers.

Under the deal with an unidentified customer, the vessels will be delivered by December 2022, Samsung Heavy said in an emailed statement.

The container carrier can load up to 13,000 20-foot containers, the company said.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has clinched deals worth $400 million so far this year.

This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Jan. 26, 2021 shows a 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

