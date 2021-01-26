Go to Contents
Seoul stocks slump over 1.5 percent late Tue. morning on profit-taking

11:29 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks widened losses late Tuesday morning as foreign and institutional investors sought to cash in profits after the key stock index hit its all-time high the previous session.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 54.43 points, or 1.7 percent, to 3,154.56 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The fall was led by techs and autos, while pharmaceutical heavyweights performed strong.

Samsung Electronics shed 2.46 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 3.7 percent.

Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.77 percent, and Celltrion added 2.02 percent.

Chemical top cap LG Chem fell 2.53 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI moved up 0.53 percent.

No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 2.31 percent, and internet portal operator Naver lost 1.86 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,101.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
