Hyundai Motor Q4 net income up 78.3 pct. to 1.37 tln won
14:00 January 26, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 1.37 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), up 78.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.64 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.16 trillion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.1 percent to 29.24 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
