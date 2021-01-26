(2nd LD) Hyundai Q4 net jumps 78 pct on high-end models

Particularly in the U.S. market, the company will begin the production of the Tucson SUV in its Georgia plant in the first quarter for local sales, while planning to launch the GV70 SUV in the second quarter and the all-electric IONIQ 5 midsize crossover and Santa Cruze pickup truck in the second half, Hyundai Senior Vice President Koo Za-yong said in a conference call on the 2020 results.