S. Korea pushing for high-level meetings with Biden administration at early date: ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is pushing for high-level meetings with the new Joe Biden administration at an early date, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, after the United States said it will draw up its North Korea policy in cooperation with the South and other allies.
Last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the U.S. will come up with its North Korea strategy in close consultation with South Korea, Japan and other allies, saying North Korea's nuclear issues pose a "serious" threat and the Biden administration has "a vital interest" in deterring the regime.
"Our government's position is that we intend to push for high-level communication and exchanges with the Biden administration at an early date," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing when asked about its plan for a Moon-Biden summit.
"We especially take note of the fact that the Biden administration said it would closely consult with its allies, including South Korea (about the North Korea strategy)," Choi said.
Choi added that Seoul will work with Washington to achieve the goal of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settlement of permanent peace.
