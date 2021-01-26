Go to Contents
New Japanese Amb. Aiboshi expected to arrive in S. Korea next month: sources

16:57 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- New Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi is expected to arrive in Seoul next month, sources said Tuesday, amid a protracted row over wartime history and trade.

Aiboshi, previously Tokyo's ambassador to Israel, is likely to arrive on Feb. 9 ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday, they said.

His departure from Israel appears to have been delayed due to a temporary suspension of international flights to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Aiboshi will succeed Koji Tomita who left Seoul on Tuesday after a 14-month stint. Tomita has been appointed Japan's ambassador to the United States.

This photo, released by Kyodo News, shows new Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

