New Japanese Amb. Aiboshi expected to arrive in S. Korea next month: sources
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- New Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi is expected to arrive in Seoul next month, sources said Tuesday, amid a protracted row over wartime history and trade.
Aiboshi, previously Tokyo's ambassador to Israel, is likely to arrive on Feb. 9 ahead of the Lunar New Year's holiday, they said.
His departure from Israel appears to have been delayed due to a temporary suspension of international flights to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Aiboshi will succeed Koji Tomita who left Seoul on Tuesday after a 14-month stint. Tomita has been appointed Japan's ambassador to the United States.
