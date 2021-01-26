Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #health minister

Health minister under self-quarantine after contact with virus-infected employee

19:21 January 26, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol has been placed under self-quarantine after coming in contact with a ministry employee who tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Tuesday.

Kwon received a virus test and was placed under self-isolation while awaiting the results, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.

The ministry said it will announce further details after his test results come out.

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol speaks during his visit to a hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on Jan 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK