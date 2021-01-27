(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 27)

DP lawmakers went so far as to attack a Katusa soldier for "lying about Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son's legitimate vacation from his military duty" even though the evidence pointed in the opposite direction. When a finance ministry official revealed alleged corruption and abuse of power by the government, the DP questioned his motivation without affirming the authenticity of his allegations. Even when the prosecution is probing the suspicious travel ban on the former vice justice minister, the DP insists on transferring the case to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is yet to be established. That's like demanding the prosecution stop its investigation. Moon once claimed to admire whistle-blowers. The ruling party should be ashamed of itself.

