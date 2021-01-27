(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 27)

Needless to say, zero tolerance holds the key to fighting sexual harassment and violence. Policymakers and politicians have failed to get tougher with perpetrators. The governing party has reneged on its promise not to field any candidates for public posts which have become vacant due to the wrongdoings by its members, including sexual misconduct. It is shameful for the DPK to nominate candidates in the April mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. It seems to have forgotten that sexual harassment allegations cost the liberal party the mayoralties in the country's two largest cities.