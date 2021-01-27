LG Display swings to profits in Q4
07:52 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 621 billion won (US$561.2 million), swinging from a loss of 1.81 trillion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 685.5 billion, compared with a loss of 421.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16.2 percent to 7.46 trillion won.
The operating profit was 81.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)