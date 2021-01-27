Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG Display swings to profits in Q4

07:52 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 621 billion won (US$561.2 million), swinging from a loss of 1.81 trillion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 685.5 billion, compared with a loss of 421.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16.2 percent to 7.46 trillion won.

The operating profit was 81.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK