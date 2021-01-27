Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 20

Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 20

Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 20

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20

Busan 12/03 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK