Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 20
Incheon 04/-2 Sunny 20
Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 20
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 07/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 08/01 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/00 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 10/00 Sunny 20
Busan 12/03 Sunny 20
