Xi expresses support for Korean denuclearization in phone talks with Moon: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his active support for Seoul's initiative to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, calling the efforts in line with the common interests of both countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.
It said Xi delivered the comments during his phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday.
New infections up over 500 on flare-up in religious community infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases soared over 500 for the first time in 10 days Wednesday as infections at religious educational facilities flared up this week.
The country added 559 more COVID-19 cases, including 516 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 76,429, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Deputy nuke envoys of S. Korea, Russia discuss North Korea issues by phone
SEOUL -- The deputy nuke envoys of South Korea and Russia held phone talks to discuss the latest developments on North Korea, including the recent key party congress, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Lee Moon-hee, director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, and his Russian counterpart, Oleg Burmistrov, shared assessments on the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the eighth congress of the Workers' Party that ended earlier this month, the ministry said.
(LEAD) LG Display swings to net profit in Q4 on increased OLED panel sales
SEOUL -- LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, on Wednesday said it shifted to a net profit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on the back of increased demand of its panels for IT products and sales of OLED displays amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.
LG Display reported a net profit of 621 billion won (US$561.2 million) for the October-December period, swinging from a loss of 1.81 trillion won a year earlier.
N.K. paper stresses importance of admitting flaws along path to economic progress
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of admitting flaws and fixing them at the right time as the country steps up efforts to carry out key policy goals unveiled in a rare party meeting earlier this month.
"Revolutionaries must strictly stay away from praising one's own accomplishments and drifting into indolence, which is equal to giving up their struggle for the revolution," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an editorial.
(LEAD) Blinken wins Senate confirmation as secretary of state
WASHINGTON -- Antony Blinken was expected to take office as the new secretary of state on Tuesday after the Senate confirmed his nomination.
The Senate voted 78 to 22 to confirm the former deputy secretary of state as the country's new top diplomat.
(LEAD) S. Korea investigating 4 suspected cases of bird flu, extends disinfection operations
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is looking into four suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu as it extended the daily disinfection operations at all poultry farms for another two weeks.
Since late November, South Korea has reported 73 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza at local farms, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The country has been carrying out daily disinfection operations at all farms since last week.
