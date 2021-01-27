Seoul stocks turn higher ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded late Wednesday morning on strong institutional buying, led by advances in pharmaceutical shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12.15 points, or 0.39 percent, to 3,152.46 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The gain came amid choppy trading, with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to announce the results for its policy meeting on Thursday (Korea time).
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 0.78 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 2.09 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.76 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics jumped 4.74 percent, and Celltrion advanced 1.09 percent.
Internet portal Naver hiked 0.88 percent, with its rival Kakao stepping up 1.52 percent. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,104.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.15 won from the previous session's close.
