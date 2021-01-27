Samsung Electro-Mechanics shifts to profits in Q4
13:47 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 204.9 billion won (US$185.4 million), swinging from a loss of 21.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 252.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 145.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 16.6 percent to 2.08 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)