POSCO Chemical Q4 net profit up 6 pct. to 15.8 bln won
15:37 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 15.8 billion won (US$14.3 million), up 6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 23.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 16.3 percent to 449.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
