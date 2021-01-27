Belgian Embassy hosts event to mark 70th anniv. of participation in Korean War
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Embassy of Belgium in Seoul held an event on Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the arrival of its troops in South Korea to fight in the 1950-53 Korean War, it said.
The event was held at the U.N. cemetery in the southeastern port city of Busan with the participation of officials from Seoul's veterans affairs ministry, according to the embassy.
Belgium dispatched 3,171 volunteers to the three-year war, which left more than 100 of them dead and nearly 500 others injured, it said.
"Being held on a scaled down size in accordance with the regulation of KDCA due to COVID-19, the ceremony started in U.N. cemetery with a wreath laying and a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Korean War," the embassy said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Wednesday's ceremony was the first in a series of events to be held on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations of the two countries, the embassy said, adding that it is planning to organize various events to celebrate the anniversary.
