(LEAD) LG Chem's Q4 net turns to black on petrochemicals, battery sales

By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, said Wednesday it turned a net profit in the fourth quarter, helped by robust sales of petrochemical and electric vehicle (EV) battery products.
Its net profit came to 60.6 billion won (US$54.9 million) in the October-December period, turning from a loss of 56.8 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory briefing.
Operating profit reached 673.6 billion won in the last quarter, also swinging from a loss of 33.4 billion won a year ago, which was largely due to one-off costs related to energy storage systems.
Sales grew 19.9 percent on-year to 8.9 trillion won, marking record-high quarterly revenue, it said.
For the whole of 2020, the net profit jumped 188.9 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won, and the operating profit soared 185.1 percent to 2.3 trillion won.
Its annual sales rose 9.9 percent to 30 trillion won in 2020, surpassing the threshold for the first time, the company said.
LG Chem said it aims to generate 37.3 trillion won in sales in 2021 by focusing on its core businesses and growth drivers, including EV battery materials.
To bolster its lucrative battery business, the company launched a new battery entity, LG Energy Solution Ltd., in early December, which is expected to be listed on the stock market to secure funds for production capacity expansion.
LG Energy Solution is a major supplier of batteries for nearly all major global carmakers, including Tesla, General Motors, Ford, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen, as well as South Korea's two largest automakers -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp.
The company said the battery subsidiary's sales will grow over 50 percent this year as major automakers roll out EVs to grab a bigger share of the growing market.
"In 2020, both the company's sales and profits grew despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Chief Financial Officer Cha Dong-seok said. "In the fourth quarter, the company successfully launched its battery division to strengthen its growth competitiveness."
Shares in LG Chem fell 2.83 percent to 928,000 won on the Seoul bourse, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.57 percent slide. The earnings results were released after the market closed.
