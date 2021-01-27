Vice FM discusses bilateral economic cooperation with Peruvian amb.
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with Peruvian Ambassador to Seoul Daúl Matute on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation in infrastructure, digital technology and other fields.
In the meeting, Choi mentioned a South Korean business consortium's bid for a construction project in Lima to build highways and subway lines, and asked for Peru's attention and support, the foreign ministry said in a release.
Choi highlighted that Korean companies are the best partner for Peru that will contribute to the country's economic development, the ministry said.
Choi also expressed hope that high-level officials from Lima will be able to visit South Korea this March for a digital cooperation forum Seoul is hosting for Latin American countries.
Ambassador Matute, in turn, noted that South Korean companies have a good reputation in his country and held out hope that bilateral economic cooperation will further strengthen going forward.
Choi and Matute also agreed to continue efforts to boost exchanges both at the bilateral and international levels as they prepare for the post-pandemic era, according to the ministry.
