Parliamentary committee passes confirmation report on justice minister nominee
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- A parliamentary committee on Wednesday passed a confirmation report on Justice Minister nominee Park Beom-kye despite a boycott by opposition members of the panel.
The adoption of the report on Park's parliamentary confirmation hearing, held on Monday, was led by ruling Democratic Party lawmakers on the Legislation and Judiciary Committee while opposition lawmakers boycotted the committee session.
The main opposition People Power Party has denounced Park, a three-term lawmaker and a former judge, as unfit for the ministerial post, citing allegations the nominee evaded his duty to fully disclose his financial status to the National Assembly and was involved in a brawl with members of a civic group promoting the reinstatement of the national bar exam.
After the committee initially failed to process the relevant report by Monday, the legal deadline, President Moon Jae-in had asked the parliamentary panel to forward it to his office by Wednesday.
Following the report's parliamentary passage, Moon is expected to officially appoint Park soon.
If appointed, Park would become the Moon administration's 27th minister-level official to be sworn in without consent from the main opposition party.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)