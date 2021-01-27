Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon appoints new justice minister

18:28 January 27, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES with Cheong Wa Dae's statement; CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Park Beom-kye, a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as his new justice minister Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Park's tenure is to begin the following day, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Hours earlier, a parliamentary committee adopted a confirmation report on Park amid a boycott by members of the main opposition People Power Party.

The party has argued that Park, who used to a judge, is not qualified for the ministerial post, citing multiple allegations, including that he assaulted opposition party officials during a physical clash between the rival parties in 2019 over controversial bills.

Park Beom-kye, newly appointed as justice minister, in a file photo (Yonhap)


