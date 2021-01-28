Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Rising calls for prioritizing social weak in state-led COVID-19 vaccination (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Delivery workers announce strike again, scrapping last week's agreement (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parliament fails to ban sexual offenders from running for elections (Donga llbo)
-- Less than 300,000 babies born last year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Korean Peninsula sandwiched in power struggle between U.S., China (Segye Times)
-- China approaches S. Korea first to break anti-China alliance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former foreign minister criticizes Moon Jae-in government's foreign policy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's financial aid to virus-hit small businesses less than one-tenth of U.S.' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea at crossroads as Washington eyes tighter U.S.-Korea-Japan alliance (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreign investors leaving S. Korean market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KDB plans to sell S. Korea's biggest shipper, HMM (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon talks to Xi, asks for help with North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's tough job of striking balance between U.S., China (Korea Herald)
-- Xi reiterates support on NK denuclearization in call with Moon (Korea Times)
