Hyosung loses suit against FTC over cancellation of fines
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean textile and chemical conglomerate Hyosung Group on Thursday lost a lawsuit launched against the antitrust watchdog to nullify the imposition of hefty fines for illicit transactions among subsidiaries.
The Seoul High Court ruled against Hyosung and its chairman Cho Hyun-joon in their joint lawsuit filed against the Fair Trade Commission (FTC). The commission slapped a fine of 3 billion won (US$2.7 million) on the conglomerate in April 2018 for violating the Fair Trade Act.
At that time, the FTC accused Cho and Hyosung Investment & Development Corp., a Hyosung affiliate, of financially supporting Galaxia Electronics, another Hyosung company engaged in manufacturing of various LED displays and lighting products, through so-called total return swap (TRS) trading with a special purpose entity.
Critics have said TRS referring to a form of debt guarantees was often abused by some companies as a means to support affiliates or evade corporate governance regulations.
Hyosung and its chairman launched their lawsuit in June of the same year, contending that the TRS trading was an investment based on rational management judgment and the FTC's imposition of fines should be canceled.
Hyosung, the nation's 22nd-largest conglomerate in terms of assets, has 57 affiliates, with its businesses stretching from textiles, chemicals and trading to heavy industries and construction.
Last November, the same Seoul court sentenced Cho to imprisonment of two years, suspended for three years, after convicting him on the charge of embezzling 1.6 billion won from company coffers.
