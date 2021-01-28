Samsung SDS Q4 net income down 31.8 pct. to 176.4 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 176.4 billion won (US$158.1 million), down 31.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 283.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 326.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 9.5 percent to 3.04 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
