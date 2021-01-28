Hyundai Steel remains in red in Q4
13:59 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 267 billion won (US$239.2 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 55.4 billion, compared with a loss of 147.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 0.9 percent to 4.78 trillion won.
The operating profit was 43.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
