Samsung Engineering Q4 net profit up 1.5 pct. to 47.9 bln won
15:48 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 47.9 billion won (US$42.8 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 79.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 66.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.7 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
