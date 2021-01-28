Hyundai Glovis Q4 net profit down 26.6 pct. to 168.3 bln won
16:13 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 168.3 billion won (US$150.3 million), down 26.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 175.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 228.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.6 percent to 4.87 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
