Cheil Worldwide Inc Q4 net income up 54.9 pct. to 57.5 bln won
16:14 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 57.5 billion won (US$51.4 million), up 54.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 18.6 percent on-year to 61.2 billion won. Revenue decreased 18.4 percent to 737 billion won.
The operating profit was 5.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)